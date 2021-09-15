PA State Trooper arrested for allegedly forging military documents

HARRISBURG, Pa ­– Pennsylvania State Trooper Jamhal Simon was arrested on Wednesday for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records.

The Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer. PSP notified his military chain of command.

Trooper Simon enlisted in the PSP in March 2015 and graduated as a member of the 142nd cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer.

Trooper Simon is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.