PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of Pennsylvania- Task Force One (PA-TF1) are being deployed to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, 45 members of the task force will deploy on Wednesday., Sept. 28 to South Carolina. Many of these members are part of the Philadelphia Fire Department and first responders from across the region who are trained in urban search and rescue.

PA-Tf1 convoy of buses and trucks filled with personnel and equipment will leave from Philadelphia and travel to Columbia, South Carolina.

In 2021, PA-TF1 spent 17 days in Florida to search and rescue those missing after the collapse of a residential high-rise building.