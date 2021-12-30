Pa. Turnpike toll increases for 2022 about to begin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reminding motorists that the 5% toll increase for 2022 begins Jan. 2.

This increase applies to E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022. This will span across the entire system with the exception of the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) located west of Pittsburgh.

According to Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton, this is the first time in six years that the rate of increase is under 6%. The PTC said the toll increase is generally required to meet debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s payments to the commonwealth for transit operations.

“Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually,” Compton said. “Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway.”

INCREASED TOLL RATES

What does this mean for Pennsylvania drivers? The PTC said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.

For a Class-5 tractor-trailer, it will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate. The cashless toll for a passenger vehicle at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for those who use PA Turnpike Toll By Plate.