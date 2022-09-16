HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022.

According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up .2% over the month the 3.7%

“With Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipping to 4.2 percent – its lowest point since June 2000 – this moment is an opportunity to reflect on the value of labor and celebrate the fact that Pennsylvania workers have access to a competitive job market right now. We must also remember that records are meant to be broken and trends change over time,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

“As we tackle economic challenges of today and tomorrow, we must remain committed to the protection of that most valuable economic asset – people,” Berrier added.

From April 2020 through August 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 90% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.