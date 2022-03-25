HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry has released its preliminary numbers on employment and unemployment for February 2022.

The state’s unemployment rate was down .3% over the month to 5.1% in February, marking the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The U.S. unemployment rate was down .2% to 3.8% in February.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2% below its February 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4% over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased by 1,000 over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,042,000) while resident unemployment declined 13,000 (to 328,000).

