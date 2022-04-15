HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released its employment situation report for the month of March.

The unemployment rate was down .2% to 4.9% for the month of March. The national unemployment rate was also down .2% point, declining to 3.6%.

“This month’s jobs report marks the 23rd consecutive month in Pennsylvania without an unemployment rate increase,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “The numbers show the commonwealth continues to rebound strongly from the devastating effects of the pandemic, which put an enormous strain on our labor force. The datasets we are releasing today highlight the resilience of the millions of Pennsylvania workers doing their part to keep our economic recovery headed in the right direction.”

Between April 2020 through March 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 83% of the jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic period.

Additional information about unemployment rates are available on the L&I website by clicking here.