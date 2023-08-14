TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 1016 in Jackson Township, Tioga County, beginning next week.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Baker Road in Jackson Township will be closed between Hill Road and Jennings Road for a pipe replacement project beginning on Monday, Aug. 21, and continuing until Wednesday, Aug. 30.

A detour using Jennings Road, Hamilton Road and Route 549 in Bradford and Tioga counties will be in place for the duration of the project. Work will take place during daylight hours.

PennDOT reminds motorists to be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and to drive with caution.

To check conditions on major roadways, please visit www.511PA.com.