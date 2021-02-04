“PA’s school funding system is unfair to students, teachers, and communities.” Gov. Wolf explains public school investment proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf held a press conference Thursday to discuss his vision on the tax increase in his 2021 budget proposal to help fund public schools in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unfair to students, teachers and communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “The state still largely funds schools based on student enrollment from 30 years ago, which underfunds growing districts from our small towns to our big cities. My common sense plan restores fairness to school funding to ensure every community can provide the quality education students need to succeed in life.”

He was joined by Education Secretary Noe Ortega, Rep. Chris Rabb and Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker.

According to Wolf, Pennsylvania has one of the most unfair school funding systems in the country and the fair funding formula created in 2016 applies only to new investments. Last year, only 11 percent, or $700 million, of state funding ran through it. The remaining 89 percent, or $5.5 billion, is still distributed based on student enrollment in 1992, without considering shifts in student counts or actual costs school districts face today. Urban and rural school districts with growing student enrollment must fill the funding gap with frequent property tax increases, adding to the burden of homeowners and businesses.

The governor’s plan makes a $1.3 billion investment in education, while making the state’s tax structure more fair and equitable. Pennsylvania’s tax system is one of the most unfair and regressive in the country, and it hurts working people. Working class and low-income families pay the same rate as the most well-off families, and the pandemic has only exposed the unfairness in the system.