(WHTM) – For a fifth consecutive year the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) voted unanimously today to freeze tuition.

The decision keeps the tuition from inflation which would have made tuition 21% higher from 2018.

“Freezing tuition for a fifth consecutive year has been a major priority for the State System universities to best serve our 85,000 students – many of whom are from low- and middle-income families,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “Our students depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost.

“The State System is incredibly appreciative to the General Assembly and Governor Shapiro for their continued strong investment in PASSHE students and the state-owned, public universities that serve them. PASSHE was created to benefit Pennsylvania, and funding from the state is a lifeline for our students to have access to higher education.”

The House and Senate passed a state budget that would provide an increase of $33 million to PASSHE universities.

In the last two years, funding has been increased by the state by $108 million with PASSHE receiving $585.6 million.

“PASSHE is proud of our partnership with the state, which helps Pennsylvania’s students get the education and skills for the most in-demand jobs at the lowest cost,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. “Higher education is changing, and State System universities are continuing to evolve to meet the new needs of students, employers, and Pennsylvania’s economy. Together with the state, we are strengthening the pipeline of talented and skilled people from the classroom to the workforce and providing value to students as they gain the knowledge to build successful careers close to home.”

In-state undergraduate tuition is kept at $7,716 for a sixth year, but additionally, PASSHE students will receive $125 million in university-funded financial aid.