UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —”Flavor Madness” at the Penn State Berkey Creamery kicked off March 14, where fans have the chance to vote for their favorite ice cream flavor.



Flavor Madness is an online tournament and fans will be able to vote until one is crowned the scoop champion on April 11. “Death by Chocolate” has been the frontrunner for the past four years, according to Sales and Marketing Manager Jim Brown.

“The creamery’s Flavor Madness contest has become a hit beyond our wildest imagination,” Brown said. “Each year, our participants increase and get excited to cheer their favorite flavor on to victory.”

One side of the bracket features “Classic” teams like Peachy Paterno, Grilled Stickies and Peanut Butter Swirl. The “Specialties” side of the bracket features Alumni Swirl, BJC Jams and WPSU Coffee Break, to name a few. This year, Death by Chocolate and Bittersweet Mint are on the same side of the bracket, which means that they can’t meet in the championship like they have in the past, according to Penn State.

Participants will be entered to win a free six-pack pint shipment of creamery ice cream, with a new winner randomly chosen each week. You must re-enter each week to be eligible for that week’s prize. The list of contest rules and a downloadable bracket can be found online.

VOTING SCHEDULE