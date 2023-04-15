P.a. (WETM) — In recognition of April being Donate Life Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging Pennsylvanians to register as organ donors.

“Potential donors considering adding the organ donor designation to their driver’s license or identification card do not have to wait for their renewal notices to take action,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Making the decision today to become an organ donor can potentially lead to saving a life.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley, one organ donor can potentially save eight lives. Over 7,000 people in Pennsylvania are currently waiting for organ donations.

Pennsylvanians interested in becoming organ donors can visit the Donate Life Pennsylvania website. This website is also accessible by clicking “Become an organ donor in 30 seconds” on the PA DMV’s site. The form will ask for your full name, address, date of birth, gender, and the last four digits of your social security number. There is no fee for registering, but there is an option to donate $3 towards organ donation awareness.

After someone registers, they will receive a designation card that states that they are an organ donor. It’s important for newly registered organ donors to carry this card until they either renew or replace their driver’s licenses or identification cards.

Nearly half of all Pennsylvanians with either a driver’s license or identification card are already organ donors. For more information on organ donation and how you can join the almost 5 million registered donors in Pennsylvania, you can visit core.org, donors1.org, or donatelifepa.org.