PennDOT extends expiration dates for Commercial Driver Licenses, Learner’s Permits

(NEXSTAR) – PennDOT announced Wednesday that the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for residents of the Commonwealth in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts across Pennsylvania, this according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The dates will be effective September 30.

The date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through November 29 is extended through November 29.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16th through November 29 has been extended through November 29.

The expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement for an individual who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired Hazardous Materials Endorsements with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020 has been extended until October 29.

According to PennDOT, expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo ID cards, learner’s permit and camera cards expired on August 31.