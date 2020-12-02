PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver licenses, commercial learner’s permits

by: Dylan Abad

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday, that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The expiration date for commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through December 31, 2020, is now extended through December 31, 2020.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, click here.

