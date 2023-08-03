BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a job fair that will be held for those seeking employment with the department in Bradford County.

The PennDOT job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at the Bradford County Maintenance Office in Towanda.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Positions that are currently available include: Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee, Transportation Equipment Operator A, Welder and Seasonal Winter Operators.

Applicants that are interested in the Transportation Equipment Operator A positions should be aware that they must have a valid Pa. CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, as well as a current medical examiner certificate. All applicants that are applying for this position must bring their current CDL license with them to the job fair.

Applications will take place on the spot, with laptops and staff present to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system, as well as discuss opportunities for permanent employment.

For more information about the job fair, please call 570-265-2181.

For more information about open jobs, please visit the Pa. Employment website.