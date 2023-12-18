Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced when its driver’s license and photo centers will be closed for the holidays this year.

From Saturday, Dec. 23, until Monday, Dec. 25, all of PennDOT’s locations, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed for the Christmas holiday. Customers will still be able to access a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through the PennDOT website. These services include all forms, publications and driver training manuals.

Online services for PennDOT are available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates and driver exam scheduling.

If you would like to view a complete list of closings for PennDOT’s centers in 2024, you can view it online at the following link.