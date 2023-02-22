ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort is getting another classic attraction for its 2023 season.

The Bayern Kurve will be coming to the park sometime during the 2023 season, the park posted on its Facebook page. This attraction isn’t necessarily new, as it dates back to the 1960s, but the park is refurbishing it and will open it for the upcoming season.

According to the resort, the Bayen Kurve is a 32-passenger ride that can reach top speeds of 70 miles per hour. The ride has 16 cars lined front to back that can hold two passengers.

The ride was manufactured 60 years ago back in 1963 by Schwarzkopf Industries. The ride will be located in the former spot of the 1001 Nacht attraction, next to the Skloosh splashdown ride.

The ride is only one of three that still operates to this day.

The park is known for its line-up of classic rides, such as the classic Flying Scpotters, known as the Flyer, a classic Whipper, a classic Carrousel where guests can try to catch the brass ring, and many more.

The park opens for the season on Saturday, April 29.