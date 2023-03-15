HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have completed the rollout of body cameras to all officers, according to the Department of General Services.

The rollout began in January with each officer having better record keeping and robust tracking.

“The Pennsylvania Capitol Police are always looking for ways to improve how we engage and interact with the communities we serve,” Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “Everyone who works in or visits the Capitol Complex deserves a safe environment. The addition of body camera technology adds another layer of transparency, accountability, and safety for both the public and our officers.”

“The implementation of body cameras will ensure agency policies are being followed in interactions with the public and will help us identify areas where we can improve on carrying out our duties as officers,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joseph Jacob said. “The PA Capitol Police will continue to work to ensure transparency and to strengthen the relationship between our officers and the community they serve. This body camera technology is a welcome addition to our available resources.”

By early spring 2023 the installation of upgraded equipment of all vehicles is expected to be completed.