HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants were awarded to 28 institutions of higher education (IHE) and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth.

“With more than a third of students knowing someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, hunger affects far too many post-secondary students across the nation,” said Gov. Wolf. “The PA Hunger-Free Campus designation and grant program gives Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities the tools they need to combat hunger on their campuses and provide students with access to healthy food so they can stay focused, learn, and grow.”

The program was created earlier this year, making these 28 institutions the first to be awarded the grants since the beginning of the program.

The 28 institutions are listed here:

Allegheny County:

Carnegie Mellon University, $59,996

La Roche University, $20,000

Pittsburgh Technical College, $19,400

Robert Morris University, $39,911

University of Pittsburgh, $60,000

Berks County

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, $60,000

Reading Area Community College, $40,000

Bucks County

Bucks County Community College, $59,945

Centre County

Pennsylvania State University, $60,000

Chester County

West Chester University of Pennsylvania, $54,399

Columbia County

Commonwealth University, $60,000

Delaware County

Cabrini University, $20,000

Neumann University, $20,000

Erie County

Mercyhurst University, $20,000

Franklin

Wilson College, $13,124

Lackawanna County

Johnson College, $20,000

Lackawanna College, $20,000

Lancaster County

Millersville University of Pennsylvania, $40,000

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, $20,000

Lawrence County

Westminster College, $20,000

Lehigh County

Cedar Crest College, $20,000

Lehigh Carbon Community College, $40,000

Monroe County

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, $40,000

Montgomery County

Arcadia University, $40,000

Philadelphia County

La Salle University, $40,000

University of the Arts, $13,767

Snyder County

Susquehanna University, $12,458

Washington County

Pennsylvania Western University, $60,000

Through the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program, colleges with the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation applied for competitive funding in an amount up to:

$20,000 for institutions with 3,000 or fewer learners;

$40,000 for institutions with 3,001 to 7,000 learners; and

$60,000 for institutions with 7,001 learners or more.

“Hunger should never be what holds someone back from taking steps to invest in their future – and the future of Pennsylvania. From high school graduates pursuing career pathways to adults making career changes and adapting to shifts in workforce needs, students deserve proper support in achieving their higher education goals,” said First Lady Wolf. “I’m proud that the Hunger-Free Campus program can offer that support and look forward to seeing the innovative ways that schools address food insecurity on their campuses.”