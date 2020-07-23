Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller to participate in House Education and Labor hearing on re-opening public Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) will be participating in the House of Representatives Education and Labor hearing on re-opening public schools.

Today at 10:15 am the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee will hold a hearing for “Examining How to Overcome Obstacles to Safely Reopen Public Schools.”

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:15 am today and you can watch it live in this post.

