HEPBURN TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Memorial Day motorcycle crash with a bear.

Lycoming Regional Police said that a couple from Montoursville, both 64 years old, was taken to the hospital after the crash around 1:15 p.m. on May 29, 2023.

According to the police report, the couple hit a bear while driving east in the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Hepburn Township.

LRP said the bear was not located and its condition is unknown. However, the couple had serious injuries, according to police.