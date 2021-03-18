Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccination update for March 18

(WETM) – Pennsylvania officials say their vaccine rollout has outperformed neighboring states, as they continue to ramp up their vaccination effort.

“The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have made tremendous progress, and today rank at or above the U.S. average for both first doses and those fully vaccinated. But we know we have more work to do. We appreciate all the providers and locations working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. The commonwealth is committed to ensure that we can vaccinate all those in Phase 1A as soon as possible.”

As of Thursday, March 18:

Ranking for number of vaccinations over past week per 100,000 Population

An analysis of CDC data on the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week (through March 17), puts Pennsylvania second in the nation behind only New Mexico. And, while these numbers fluctuate daily, this indicator demonstrates the state’s significant progress on vaccinating everyone who wishes to be vaccinated.

Cumulative since vaccinations started in December 2020:

Vaccine providers have administered 3,931,546 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, March 18 – 2,622,384 first/single doses and 1,309,145 second doses.

1,388,603 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 323,443 over last week’s total.

1,233,781 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Combining those fully vaccinated and those who have received one dose only to date means 2,622,384 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

24% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program

Federal pharmacy partnership vaccinations continue, with vaccinations of skilled nursing facilities expected to be completed soon.

As of March 18, CVS has administered 348,718 doses of vaccine. 206,258 of these are first doses and 142,454 are second doses.

As of March 18, Walgreens has administered 56,124 doses of vaccine. 38,455 of these are first doses and 17,669 are second doses.

How Pennsylvania Compares with Other States with Largest 65+ Population*

One quarter of Americans age 65 and older live in one of three states: California, Florida, and Texas. Seven other states—Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – account for another quarter of older adults.

Pennsylvania is doing a better job providing first doses than every other state with a large population of older adults, except Illinois, who is tied with Pennsylvania.

The state is also on par with comparative states for fully vaccinating people.

These percentages include all adult 18-plus.

Pennsylvania – 24% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

New York – 23% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Illinois – 23% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

North Carolina – 22% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

California – 22% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Ohio – 21% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

Michigan – 22% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Florida – 21% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Texas – 20% first doses: 10% fully vaccinated

*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Ranking for Seven-day Average of Vaccinations per 100,000 Population

The Department of Health continues to provide vaccination data in terms of persons vaccinated, vaccines administered and demographic data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .

“The Department of Health continues to work with providers to ensure they are receiving vaccine and quickly vaccinating Pennsylvanians with it,” Acting Secretary of Health Beam said. “We appreciate the commitment of the health care providers, counties and other organizations that are working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. Together, we all have an opportunity to continue to provide these vaccinations and move the commonwealth forward.”



