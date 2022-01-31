Pennsylvania Democrats introduce multi-billion-dollar education plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrats in Harrisburg have unveiled a plan that would direct new funding towards schools after years of inadequate funding.

Amid a reported $7 billion surplus and “historic” revenues in Pennsylvania, Democrats unveiled a plan to inject $2.75 billion into classrooms and another $1 billion for school buildings.

“If we make those investments, the return for Pennsylvania will only grow our economic fortunes, not lessen them, not weaken them,” said Senator Vincent Hughes, the Minority Appropriations Chairman.

Despite Democrats’ insistence that there’s a budget surplus, Republicans aren’t buying it.

“We don’t have a surplus,” says Senate Appropriations Chairman Pat Browne. “Any money we spend based on projections right now we’ll be putting ourselves into a fiscal deficit.”

Last week Pennsylvania Budget Secretary Greg Thall told WHTM Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens that the commonwealth is “$1.8 or $1.85 billion above projections,” in January, something Thall hasn’t seen in 15 years. Thall says the big three, which include sales tax, corporate taxes, and personal income taxes, are still 5-10 percent above projection.

Browne says there is an extra $2 billion in federal dollars, but expected increases in human service and education spending are already accounted for.

The Pennsylvania State School Board Association says in its own financial report that state funding is inadequate despite annual record funding. However, officials say the funding is not keeping pace with the higher costs of special education, pensions, and charter school funding.

A 36-day trial will continue Tuesday in Commonwealth Court exploring whether the state fairly and equitably funds public schools.