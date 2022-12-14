PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Pennsylvania is reminding drivers to take caution as an icy winter storm moves across the state over the next couple of days.

The Pa. Department of Transportation issued a reminder saying a storm with snowy, cold, and icy conditions will be moving east through the Commonwealth starting overnight from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15. The storm is expected to hit the Twin Tiers on Dec. 15 and continue into Friday.

PennDOT said the storm will likely cause dangerous conditions on Pa. roads as it starts as freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night. Crews will be pre-treating roads with salt, but PennDOT said the salt is not “a silver bullet”.

Drivers are reminded that wet-looking roads may actually be icy, and bridges and ramps can ice over without warning.

For the latest PA road conditions and live cameras, check here. A list of school and business closings can be found here.

The 18 Storm Team will follow the storm and provide the latest updates and weather conditions throughout.