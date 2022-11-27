(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season began Saturday and will include one Sunday hunting day.

The season officially began on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27.

According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 hunting seasons between 2011 and 2020, Pennsylvania ranked second in the nation for buck harvest per square mile three times.

Hunters are permitted to harvest one antlerless deer with a general hunting license. which costs $20.97 for adult residents and $101.97 for adult non-residents.

To take an antlerless deer, a Pennsylvania hunter must possess either a valid antlerless deer license or a valid Deer Management Assistance Program permit. A mentored hunter under the age of 7 cannot apply for their own antlerless license or DMAP permit but can harvest an antlerless deer if an antlerless license or DMAP permit is transferred to them by a mentor at the time of harvest.

Mentored hunting permit fees are $2.97 for residents and nonresidents under 12; $6.97 for residents 12 to 16; $41.97 for non-residents 12 to 16; $20.97 for residents 17 and older; and $101.97 for nonresidents 17 and older.

Hunters who are 12 or older that are certified through the Game Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education program can qualify to purchase general hunting licenses.

Certified hunters 12 to 16 can obtain junior licenses, the least expensive of which cost $6.97 for residents and $41.97 for non-residents.

Those with a senior lifetime license must obtain a new, free antlered deer harvest tag each year.

Hunters who harvest a deer are required to affix a valid tag to the ear – not an antler – before the deer is moved. Hunters must then report their harvest to the Game Commission within 10 days. Harvests can be reported online at www.huntfish.pa.gov, by calling 1-800-838-4431 or by mailing in the postage-paid cards that are provided in the digest.

For a complete breakdown of antler restrictions, boundaries and other regulations, the Game Commission says hunters should check the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, available online at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.

“Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season draws more than 600,000 hunters to Penn’s Woods every year and it’s not hard to see why,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “A productive deer herd that, thanks to antler point restrictions, includes a high proportion of adult bucks, spread out across the Commonwealth, together with a season that’s as user friendly as any we’ve offered, set the stage for an exciting time. I can’t wait.”