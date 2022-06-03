HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders.

House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in a calendar year.

V-tolls are assessed when an E-ZPass transponder is not detected as the vehicle enters or exits the turnpike or travels through a toll plaza. The vehicle is then identified and charged based on the plate or registration information.

According to Rep. Heffley, more than 200,000 drivers were charged v-tolls in 2021 and many were unaware it happened.

The bill also would make several other changes to improve toll collection and increase penalties against drivers who either don’t pay or evade tolls, such as suspension of the vehicle’s registration.

House Bill 2139, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) is now under consideration in the State Senate.