HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday night the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a budget deal with 117 of the 203 members voting in favor of the main bill that included a $45 billion spending plan, according to the Associated Press.

The deal came hours after Governor Josh Shapiro announced he would not continue his push for a $100 million private school program.

“Pennsylvania is the only state with a full-time, divided legislature. Nothing gets done unless both sides agree,” said Shapiro following the House’s vote. “The budget that passed the Senate and House makes historic investments in public education, safety, and economic development, and keeps us in good fiscal standing.”

Shapiro says the proposal contains the “largest increase in K-12 public education funding in our history,” while adding funding for hundreds of new state troopers, and investing in areas such as agriculture, vo-tech, and economic development.

“A budget is a statement of our priorities – and with new investments in students, teachers, seniors, moms, families, farmers, workers, cops, emergency responders, business owners, and more, this is a budget for all Pennsylvanians,” said Shapiro.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday night accused Shapiro of deciding to “betray the good faith agreement we reached, leaving tens of thousands of children across Pennsylvania in failing schools.”

“It is a shame the governor does not have enough respect and standing within his own party to follow through with his promise,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin in a joint statement. “Strong leadership requires the ability to bring people together, but instead we are met with Governor Shapiro’s failure to deliver his commitment to empower parents and give children access to educational opportunities.”

The three Republican Senate leaders said they “will continue to await legislative action by the House on the remaining budgetary components, to see what House Democrats, with the slimmest majority, are able to advance.”

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler accused House Democrats of using the bill as an “escape hatch” that would allow members “to avoid a protracted impasse over a politically inconvenient issue that divides their own party.”

Cutler did highlight pieces of the budget including funding for the PA State System for Higher Education, public safety, career and technical education, and property tax relief.

The “voucher” program dropped by Shapiro in negotiations had been a key element in a budget deal between Shapiro and Republicans who control the state Senate — and killing it opened the door to steps the Senate GOP could take to prevent the rest of the budget from taking effect.

The private-schools program had been opposed by Democrats, teachers unions and school boards, and Shapiro said in a statement that he would issue a line-item veto of the $100 million program should the House otherwise pass the Senate-approved spending plan.

In a statement, Shapiro said he was disappointed, but did not want to plunge the state into a “painful, protracted budget impasse.”

Some Republicans expressed shock at the turn of events after the House returned to session Wednesday.

“If this was the plan in the end, (Shapiro) certainly will have ruined his credibility with us, which to this point had been pretty strong,” said Sen. Chris Gebhard, R-Lebanon.

On the House floor, Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, accused Shapiro of “backtracking on a handshake deal.”

The spending plan represents a 5% increase from last year’s approved budget, sending most of the new money to education, health care and social services.

The total spending figure would be several hundred million less than what Shapiro proposed in March and about $1.7 billion less than what the Democratic-controlled House passed in early June. It also carries significantly less for public schools than what House Democrats sought.

The plan does not increase sales or income taxes — the state’s two main sources of income — and requires about $1 billion from reserves to balance, leaving another $13 billion in reserve.

Shapiro’s original budget plan — and his deal with Senate Republicans — fell short of what many Democrats had wanted.

Shapiro secured a hefty increase of more than $600 million for public school instruction and operations, or about 7%, as well as millions to provide free school breakfasts and increase property tax and rent subsidies for the elderly and disabled.

The plan also includes another $150 million Republicans wanted for a separate tax-credit program that largely benefits private schools.

Still, the spending plan did not include some of Shapiro’s priorities and about $600 million in aid for Penn State, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh remained in limbo, held up by a House Republican bloc.

Other items that Shapiro had wanted in the budget bill — and that Senate Republicans agreed to in exchange for the private schools program — might need separate legislation to allow that money to be spent, including money for school buildings and school mental health counselors.

That means that Senate Republicans have not necessarily lost all their leverage.

And Republicans haven’t scheduled the Senate to return to session until Sept. 18, giving them the ability to hold up the budget bill until then without the constitutionally required signature of the presiding officer.