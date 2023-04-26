HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It has been a historic few months for women in the State Capitol, and a historic bill to help women will be in the spotlight.

The first female Speaker of the House, Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia), and the first female president Pro Tempore of the Senate, Senator Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland), will share the microphone in regard to historic breast cancer bills that will help women get the screening and testing they need earlier.

The bill eliminates out-of-pocket costs associated with BRCA genetic testing so that those cancers can be caught early. It also eliminated the costs for additional screening for women with dense breasts, or a family history of breast cancer, which can put those women at higher risk.

Support for the issue is bipartisan and bicameral and that is not always the case around the capitol. It is not just legislation for Ward, a breast cancer survivor herself, it is personal.

“It affects mothers, daughters, cousins, sisters, and granddaughters kikis; I’m a kiki grandma. And it’s just so important to women across the Commonwealth,” Senator Ward said.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously earlier this year.