HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing the ban on traveling animal acts in Pennsylvania.

Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) says that while larger traveling animal productions have shut down, smaller operations continue to “haul animals state to state.”

Shusterman says her bill would prevent the transportation of elephants, big cats, bears, primates, kangaroos, giraffes, hippos, rhinos, zebras, tapirs, seals, sea lions, and sharks for public performances.

The proposed legislation would not impact zoos from exhibiting animals nor would it prohibit nonprofits, educators, or wildlife rehabilitators from traveling for educational purposes with birds, lizards, or other exempt species.