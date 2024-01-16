(WHTM) -A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to eliminate a requirement that state corrections officers reside within the Commonwealth.

State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) says he plans to introduce legislation that would end the residency requirement to improve staffing numbers in state prisons.

Owlett says current staffing levels are leading to increased overtime and overworked employees.

“Limiting the ability to hire qualified workers just because of where they live would never work in business and it’s not working for the Commonwealth,” said Owlett. “This commonsense legislation is necessary to ensure that the security of our prisons is not compromised and to ensure we are not burning out our current officers.”

Owlett pointed to four facilities (SCI Somerset, SCI Chester, SCI Waymart and SCI Phoenix) as potential options for out-of-state employees. All four facilities are within 40 miles from either the New York, New Jersey, or Maryland borders

SCI Albion is less than 10 miles from the Ohio border and SCI Fayette is also about an hour from the West Virginia and Ohio borders.

“This just makes no sense at all, and I believe needs to change,” said Owlett.

State officials have sought ways to fill staffing gaps in state corrections facilities.

In November 2023 the Department of Corrections announced that non-Pennsylvania residents are eligible to apply to SCI Greene, which is within 15 miles of the West Virginia border and 30 miles of the Ohio border.

After multiple high-profile escapes in 2023, lawmakers introduced five bills to address escapees, including one that would allow state prison corrections officers to fill vacant shifts in local prisons. The bill, introduced by State Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), has not yet faced a vote.

Following the escape of Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, former Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the recent trend of escapes shows there aren’t enough officers and they aren’t being paid enough.

“If you’re someone who traditionally corrections systems would target to work as a correctional officer and you can make the same or more money working at Sheetz versus working a block, right? So the market has changed and corrections hasn’t caught up.”

Residency is also required for Waterway Conservation Officers, which the Fish and Boat Commission announced this month is in need of trainees.

“The PSCOA supports this legislation because we’re having a hard time keeping and recruiting staff,” said PSCOA President John Eckenrode. “We support all efforts to recruit top-level candidates for these critical public service positions.”

The Department of Corrections declined to comment on Owlett’s sponsorship memo and said they would review the bill when it is filed.