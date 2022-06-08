(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Senator Kristin Phillips, who chairs the technology committee, held a hearing on June 7 about a proposal to require prompt disclosure whenever there is a data breach within the state government. In her opinion, the state should have revealed the unemployment and contact tracing breaches that took place.

“Citizens are tired of data breaches. They don’t trust us. They don’t trust giving out their information. So we need to do everything we can to protect citizens from data breaches,” said Phillips.

Phillips believes that journalists shouldn’t have to uncover data breaches within the state government, and that timely notification should be given. A bill about timely notification is currently working its way through the legislature.