(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House overwhelmingly passed a bill Monday that would repeal a ban on teachers wearing religious garb.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), would eliminate a section of the state’s Education Code prohibiting teachers from wearing any dress, mark, emblem, or insignia indicative of their faith or denomination.

More than 200 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill with only one no vote. In January the State Senate unanimously approved the bill.

“William Penn built our commonwealth on religious freedom and tolerance. It is about time Pennsylvania crossed this archaic law out of its books,” Phillips-Hill said. “I look forward to the governor’s signature on this bill to ensure our Commonwealth upholds Penn’s founding principle that protects people of all faiths by upholding our First Amendment rights in the classroom.”

The bill now heads to Governor Josh Shapiro for consideration.