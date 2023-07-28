(WHTM) – Mental health professionals, advocates, and fellow legislators were joined today by State Representative Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh County) and Senator Maria Collett (D-Montgomery County) to address restoring $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act for mental health.

State Rep. Schlossberg said the event provided a space to display the importance of mental health resources and funding for people throughout Pennsylvania.

“It’s an unfortunate fact that mental health in general everywhere across this commonwealth remains critically underfunded. Additionally, 1.8 million adult Pennsylvanians struggle with a mental health condition. We can’t expect everyone to be treated properly if we don’t provide the funding necessary to do so,” Schlossberg said. “Restoration of the $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would help significantly in doing this, expanding access of important resources to allow more people to utilize them.

Kate Fetzer, who says she’s living with bipolar disorder, spoke Thursday about how she was coping until her psychiatrist left the practice. “I was told there were no more providers, no appointments, just sorry, we can’t help you,” she said.

It’s a familiar story, professionals say, with those needing help far outnumbering those giving it. The issue is also continuing to get worse.

“Our waitlist for behavioral health continues to grow, as do the heartbreaking visits to emergency departments by people in crisis, said Dr. James James with the St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Well aware of the crisis, lawmakers passed House Bill 848 overwhelmingly and bipartisanly steering in $100 million in federal ARPA funding to adult mental health services. The state budget also called for another $100 million for mental health in schools.

The two $100 million dollar pots then became just one in the budget wash. State Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh) says Republicans took the money and steered it to schools and zeroed out money for adults. He believes both should be funded.

“I think what they did was a little bit of sleight of hand,” said Rep. Mike Schlossberg. “It was real cute.”

State Republicans insist the second pot of money wasn’t agreed to, with Appropriations Chair Scott Martin saying “… we need to find ways to get services to those in need without having to recreate the wheel……..I was pleased to advance a $20 million initiative that increases support for counties to provide these services.”

But $20 million isn’t $100 million and the initiative in question has not yet been agreed to.

“For the Senate to take $100 million and say, never mind, it’s not really a problem we’re going to fund this instead is, quite frankly, it’s an appalling selection of priorities for people who need help the most,” said Schlossberg.

Governor Shapiro’s Press Secretary Manuel Bonder released the following statement regarding the funding.

“Governor Shapiro has long made expanding access to mental health resources a priority – and he will continue to do so for as long as he is Governor. Investing in mental health is a priority for Republicans and Democrats alike – and Governor Shapiro has heard directly from Pennsylvanians from Westmoreland County to the Lehigh Valley who want their elected leaders to work together to get this done. The Governor knows we must come together to invest in these critically important resources, and he will continue working to secure every dollar possible to invest in Pennsylvanians’ mental health.”