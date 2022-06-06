HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery registrants the opportunity to purchase 183 bottles of rare whiskeys, including the highly sought 2021 Van Winkle releases.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5:00 PM Friday, June 10, to opt into one or more of the drawings by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.

There will be five lotteries – one for the Van Winkle bourbons and four for other limited-release whiskeys.

The Van Winkle Lottery

The Van Winkle lottery is being offered because new bottles were received to replace damaged bottles and to award Pappy bottles from the last lottery that were never claimed by the winners. This lottery features four separate drawings. Participants can enter one, several, or all drawings. There’s a limit of one bottle per winner for purchase.

A winner selected in one drawing will be removed from all subsequent drawings in the Van Winkle lottery.

Drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:



Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 24 bottles for individual consumers, 8 bottles for licensees

Four Whiskey Lotteries

There will also be four separate lotteries for other limited release products. Participants can enter one, several, or all of them. There is a limit of one bottle per winner from each lottery drawing for purchase.

These lotteries feature:

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon, $49.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $1,999.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Michter’s Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old, $799.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof, $109.99 each – 1 for individual consumers

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries or drawings must have an active account with FWGS.com with billing information on file. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Store delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products is required; failure to identify a valid store for delivery may result in the loss of the right to purchase that product. Every winner will be required to show valid photo identification at the store to claim the product.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she has read and understands these terms and conditions.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store address at registration. Any registrant with a billing address that cannot be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.