HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will hold a lottery for 814 bottles of rare whiskeys.

The release includes the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and two bourbon lotteries.

Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2022 Release

The first lottery will feature the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC). Because these incredibly popular bourbons are aged for at least 15 years, annual production numbers cannot meet the current demand. Winning entries are limited to one bottle per participant, and if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing within this lottery, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in the lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant for the BTAC lottery.

The retail price for each 750-milliliter bottle in this collection is $109.99:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – 14 for individual consumers, four for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 16 for individual consumers, five for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 72 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 111 for individual consumers, 36 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 149 for individual consumers, 49 for licensees

Two Bourbon Lotteries

For these lotteries, participants have the opportunity to opt-in to each independent lottery, which will have its own drawing. Participants may enter one or both lotteries. There’s a limit of one bottle per winner from each lottery for purchase:

Michter’s Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old, $1,149.99 – eight for individual consumers, two for licensees

Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 – 243 for individual consumers, 81 for licensees

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and an FW&GS store address at registration.

Only individuals with winning entries will be able to pick up lottery purchases in designated stores after presenting a valid photo ID; bottles will not be provided by stores to alternate pickup persons or anyone other than the lottery entrant.

Any registrant with a billing address that cannot be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.