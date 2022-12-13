ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allegheny County woman has a chance to win $1 million in a special drawing, live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and officials with Powerball announced that Tracy Gretz will join 28 people from other states for a chance to win the big prize after the ball drops in Times Square.

Gretz won a Pennsylvania Lottery Second-Chance Drawing that awarded her a VIP trip to New York City and a spot in the drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it! This opportunity is out of this world!” Gretz told lottery officials. “I told my sons about this and they said to me, ‘Mom, you are going to win the $1 million.’ Hopefully, I win the $1 million!”

There are 29 U.S. lotteries participating in the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” promotion. In Pennsylvania, eight semi-finalists from the PA Lottery Second-Chance Drawing and two semi-finalists from a separate Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing were selected to win the VIP trip to New York City. Out of those Pennsylvania semi-finalists, Gretz’s name was ultimately drawn as the Pennsylvania player who will have a shot to win $1 million. The other 28 participating lotteries will also have one player each entered into the drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery also said the following:

“We’d like to congratulate Tracy on winning a chance to become a millionaire from Powerball, and we encourage Pennsylvanians to watch her on TV and cheer her on,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s thanks to players like Tracy that our Lottery has been able to generate close to $34 billion to help older Pennsylvanians over the last 50 years. Our seniors count on those dollars to help them with life-sustaining programs that provide free meals, property tax and rent rebates, and free or reduced fare transportation, among other support.”