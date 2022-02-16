Pennsylvania mail-in voting law dealt another blow in court

FILE—This file photo from Oct. 23, 2020, shows mail-in ballots for the U.S. 2020 General Election before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office, in West Chester, Pa. A statewide court said Friday Jan. 28, 2022 that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans. Friday’s decision by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel could be put on hold immediately by an appeal from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court that declared that Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution followed that up Wednesday by saying its ruling can take effect in mid-March, a week after the state Supreme Court hears arguments on the appeal.

Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, in siding again with Republican officeholders who challenged the law, said they are likely to prevail at the state Supreme Court.

Leavitt also said that the appeal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration assumes the higher court will overrule decisions in 1862 and 1924 invalidating laws passed to expand absentee voting, but that administration lawyers did not identify an error in those decisions.

The case is throwing Pennsylvania’s voting laws into doubt as the presidential battleground state’s voters prepare to elect a new governor and a new U.S. senator in 2022.

The state Supreme Court scheduled the case for oral arguments on March 8. The Commonwealth Court’s Jan. 28 decision to strike down the mail-in voting law can take effect March 15, under Leavitt’s new ruling.

That timeline allows county boards of election to notify voters of any change in the law with two months to go before the May 17 primary, Leavitt wrote. Counties would have to do it twice, where the Commonwealth Court’s ruling to take effect immediately and then be overruled, Leavitt wrote.