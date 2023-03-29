GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man will never get to taste freedom again after being handed a three-thousand-year sentence for sex crimes against children.

Matthew Perry, 44 (Greene County Prison)

Matthew Perry, 44, of Greensboro, was sentenced March 28 after being convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, Greene County District Attorney David Russo announced.

Perry was found guilty after a four-day long jury trial on Nov. 18, 2022, Russo said.

Parole for Perry isn’t even possible until the year 3523, meaning he would have to live to be nearly 1,550 years old.

“I am proud to announce Matthew Perry would have to live for 3,000 years in order to pay his debt to society,” Russo said. “This is an unprecedented conviction and sentence and sets a milestone in the fight against sexual predators. I hope others District Attorneys follow our lead in our mission to protect children.”