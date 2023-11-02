(WBRE/WYOU) — The attorney general announced dozens of new charges against a Pennsylvania nurse, who allegedly killed 17 of the 19 patients under her care.

Heather Pressdee, 41, was previously charged in May for her mistreatment of three patients. On Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General filed charges regarding the mistreatment of 19 additional patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and 2023.

Pressdee is accused of administering excessive amounts of insulin to these patients, some of whom were diabetic and required insulin, and some of whom were not. In total, investigators stated that 17 patients died who had been cared for by Pressdee.

Pressdee was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder, and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

The victims ranged in age from 43 to 104.

The alleged crimes happened while Pressdee was employed as a registered nurse at the following facilities:

Concordia at Rebecca Residence

Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Guardian)

Quality Life Services Chicora; Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

The AG’s office said Pressdee typically administered the insulin during overnight shifts when staffing was low and the emergencies would not prompt immediate hospitalization.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Heather Pressdee is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General’s tipline at 888-538-8541.