HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, as is the annual political pilgrimage to an event that attracts tens of thousands of people every day.

Among them during the first three days were Democratic Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton from Philadelphia, Republican Congressman G.T. Thompson from Bellefonte, and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, who come from opposite corners of the state.

“Is this quintessential Pennsylvania or what? This is truly something that all of us love,” said State Senator and Chair of the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee Judy Schwank.

The love affair with the Farm Show is bipartisan, something that’s rare in Harrisburg these days.

“So most of my colleagues countdown backward for when the Farm Show begins because it displays our best, our brightest and most importantly, the critical industry we need to get the food from the farm to our tables,” said McClinton.

Thompson called the Farm Show “the envy of the nation” and the “largest indoor agriculture exposition in the country.”

Over the past year Fetterman has battled a stroke and depression, as well as progressives in his own party for hard-line stances on the border and the war in Gaza. Now he says it’s a bad idea for states to kick Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.

“We can put him away on the ballot and we will in Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman. “I fundamentally believe that. I don’t think it’s helpful at this point to remove him from the ballot.”

Since taking office last year Fetterman has been mostly inaccessible to local media but he made a point of making it to the Farm Show.