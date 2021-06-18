Pennsylvania ranked among top 10 best states to live in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania ranked among the top 10 places to live in the country according to a recent report from WalletHub.

The report compared all 50 states based on dozens of key indicators of livability ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Pennsylvania ranked favorably at number 10 overall with a combined score of 59.21/100. The state also claimed second in the quality of life, seventh in safety, but 25th in health and education, 30th in affordability and 42nd in economy.

Here is how Pennsylvania’s neighboring states fared:

New Jersey – #1

New York – #3

Maryland – #23

Ohio – #26

Delaware – #32

West Virginia – #40

