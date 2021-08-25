Pennsylvania school districts start dates

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As summer vacation comes to a close, kids and parents are getting ready to return to school. And with some schools starting the new year in the middle of the week, it’s important to be ready to go back.

Below is a list of the start dates of Northern Tier school districts:

Athens – August 26

Canton -August 26

Northeast Bradford – August 23

Northern Tioga – August 25

Sayre – August 24

Southern Tioga – August 25

Towanda – August 26

Troy – August 27

Wellsboro – August 30

Wyalusing – August 23

