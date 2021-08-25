Pennsylvania school districts start dates

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As summer vacation comes to a close, kids and parents are getting ready to return to school. And with some schools starting the new year in the middle of the week, it’s important to be ready to go back.
Below is a list of the start dates of Northern Tier school districts:
- Athens – August 26
- Canton -August 26
- Northeast Bradford – August 23
- Northern Tioga – August 25
- Sayre – August 24
- Southern Tioga – August 25
- Towanda – August 26
- Troy – August 27
- Wellsboro – August 30
- Wyalusing – August 23
