Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 99 new troopers, 9 assigned to Mansfield, Towanda barracks

(WETM) – On Friday, 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and were assigned to troops across the commonwealth, nine of which will cover Tioga and Bradford Counties.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams.

The following graduates have been assigned to barracks in Mansfield and Towanda:

Troop F, Mansfield

Julio C. Sura

Darin M. Wheeler

Troop P, Towanda

Tyler A. Cawley

Niccolo P. Cruciani

Cody F. Delfino

Kyle T. Evans

Stephen J. Mascaro

Robert M. Scatena Jr.

Nick M. Walters

“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”

The men and women who graduated on Friday represented the 159th graduating cadet class.