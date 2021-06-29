Pennsylvania State Police will conduct D.U.I. checkpoints and patrols for July 4 weekend

(WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield will be conducting roving D.U.I. patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.

The checkpoint will be targeting high D.U.I. related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data.

The State Police would also like to remind drivers of the “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas” law which states that drivers should move over to an open lane and/or reduce speed when they see police stopped along the roadway with their emergency lights activated or other emergency vehicles with their lights on.

PSP also reminds passengers to wear their seatbelts.