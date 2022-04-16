ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in Lancaster County Friday night.

According to State Police, Troopers from Toop T attempted a traffic stop on two vehicles on I-76E at mile marker 273.2 in Elizabeth Township. The two vehicles, a white SUV and a black SUV, pulled over with one on the shoulder and the second directly behind the Trooper’s vehicle in the right lane.

State Police say one Trooper approached the black SUV which was stopped directly behind their patrol vehicle. The other Trooper approached the white SUV. As the Trooper requested the driver’s license and reached into the black SUV to turn the ignition off, the driver immediately started the car again and placed it in drive.

Troopers say the driver disobeyed commands to place the vehicle into park and drove forward, striking the Trooper.

The black SUV then entered the left lane of travel and accelerated away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Simultaneously the white SUV accelerated away from the scene at a high rate of speed in front of the black SUV.

Both Troopers discharged their Department Issued Pistols during this incident, however, it is unknown at this time whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Troopers entered their Patrol Unit and attempted to pursue the fleeing vehicles; however, they were unable to locate them.

The Trooper who was struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries sustained. State Police have not disclosed the severity of the Trooper’s injuries.

The white SUV is possibly a Dodge Durango with unknown Massachusetts registration and has a bike rack. There is no further information on the black SUV at this time.

The Troop J, Lancaster Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone who has information about either of the vehicles involved or information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster, 717-299-7650.