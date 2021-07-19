Pennsylvania to join Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf posted on his Facebook page the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

The RGGI is a cooperative effort to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector. Other states include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

In May, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection released their climate impacts assessment, which included updated climate projections based on the temperature and precipitation projections from 32 climate models.