Pennsylvania Treasury’s unclaimed property auction to continue this week

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The State Treasurer says the auction of unclaimed property will resume later this week.

This is the first auction of property from the Treasury’s vault since the pandemic. Nearly four thousand items will be sold, including jewelry, coins, and collectible toy cars and trucks. These items have been in the vault for at least three years, but their owners haven’t claimed them.

The online auction is Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29. You can register and auction through the link here for Thursday’s auction and here for Friday’s auction.