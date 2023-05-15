Pennsylvania’s Primary election is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16. If you have some questions or need a refresher on how to vote in Pennsylvania, this article has you covered.

When will polls be open?

Polls will be open across Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where can I vote or submit my mail-in ballot?

If you are planning to vote in-person, you can look up your polling place here.

If you are planning to vote by mail or submit an absentee ballot, you must mail or deposit your ballot at a county election office, a designated drop box, or other specified location. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 16.

How do I make sure my mail-in ballot is done correctly?

Read the instructions carefully. Mark the ballot and be sure to fill out the front and back. Seal your ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that says “official election ballot.” Important: Do not make any marks on the inner secrecy envelope. Your ballot must be placed and sealed in the inner secrecy “official election ballot” envelope or else it will not be counted. Place the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the return envelope. Important: The declaration on the return envelope must be completed or else your ballot will not be counted. Return your ballot to the proper location, as listed above.

Can I check the status of my ballot?

You can track your Mail-in or Absentee Ballot, here

What do I need to bring with me?

You must bring a form of photo or non-photo identification with you.

Approved ID types:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

Confirmation issued by the County Voter Registration Office

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

Who can vote in the Primary election?

Pennsylvania has a closed primary system which means that only voters who are registered to the Democrat or Republican parties will be allowed to vote in the Pennsylvania Primary Election.

Who is on the Ballot?

The 2023 Pennsylvania Primary election will have candidates for open seats in Pennsylvania’s three appellate courts; the Superior Court, the Commonwealth Court, and state Supreme Court.

Voters will also be casting their ballot for a variety of local races such as Mayoral, City Council, School Board, and others.

For Philadelphia Voters, the key election will be choosing the next Mayor.

Voters can access a preview of a sample ballot, here.

For more information and resources visit vote.pa.gov