HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June.

While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point. Compared to June 2021, the rate is down about two percentage points.

“The June jobs report shows Pennsylvania continuing down the road to recovery, marking the first time since September 2019 that we have been at 4.5% unemployment,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The commonwealth and its residents are resilient, furthering job growth across various industries from trade, transportation and utilities to professional and business services.”

Between April 2020 and June 2022, the state has recovered around 87% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.

“Some industries are even currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals, further contributing to Pennsylvania’s ongoing efforts to put the worst of the pandemic behind us,” Berrier said.

Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry sectors, but education and health services saw the largest volume gain (+8,300).