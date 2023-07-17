PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Democrats are rejecting a defense authorization bill pushed by Midstate Congressmen Scott Perry.

The bill would eliminate paid leave for soldiers seeking abortions when they live in states that have banned abortion. It would also eliminate medical care for transgender soldiers and do away with programs meant to increase diversity in the ranks

Perry is the head of the Conservative Freedom Caucus, which is now being blasted by critics for forcing culture war issues into America’s readiness to fight a war.

Perry, a retired brigadier general, is however still defending the bill.

“So the things that take you out of deployable status and aren’t focused on readiness and lethality, like paying for abortion travel, like paying for gender reassignment surgery or like paying for a woke culture that’s not focused on … readiness and lethality or things that many of us were interested in taking out of the bill.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries commented on the Freedom Caucus move.

“House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless joyride,” he said.

The bill still has to go to the Democratic-controlled Senate and then to a conference committee where a final bill will be settled.

On Friday Perry also tangled with John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Clinate Envoy, over climate change. The congressman suggested that there is not too much CO2 in the atmosphere even though most scientists say there is.