Person steals thousands of dollars of copper wire; PA police looking for suspect

SULLIVAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire over the weekend.

According to the report, at some point on the night of November 20, an unknown person came onto the gas pad at 19041 Route 6 in Sullivan Township and cut multiple copper wire ground straps that were holding machines on the gas pad.

The straps they stole were worth $3,800, according to police.

Police say the person then left in an unknown direction with an unknown method of travel. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Mansfield at 570-368-5700.